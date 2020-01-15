Brokerages Expect Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) to Post -$0.72 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Internap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Internap posted earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Internap.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.66 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on INAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Internap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Internap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Internap by 320.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 87,123 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Internap by 371.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 98,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 77,470 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Internap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Internap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Internap by 900.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 105,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 94,729 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Internap stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 369,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,740. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. Internap has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

