Brokerages Expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Post $0.46 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. Kelly Services posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kelly Services.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KELYA. ValuEngine upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Noble Financial set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of KELYA traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $22.07. 3,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,499. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $854.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.15. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $28.91.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $443,523.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,066.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 8,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $178,661.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,458.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,843 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Kelly Services by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Kelly Services by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Kelly Services by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kelly Services by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.