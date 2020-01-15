Brokerages Expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.64 Million

Brokerages expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) to report $41.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.33 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. reported sales of $39.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will report full-year sales of $169.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.69 million to $174.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $222.56 million, with estimates ranging from $185.54 million to $284.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monmouth R.E. Inv..

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.22 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MNR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 17,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $255,517.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,815 shares of company stock worth $278,924. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNR. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNR opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.16.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

