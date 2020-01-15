Brokerages Expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Safe Bulkers reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $47.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.67 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on SB. Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of SB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 179,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $168.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.60. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 341.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 337,132 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 148,795 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 53,480 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 46,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 42,973 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

