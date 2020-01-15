Brokerages Expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04).

MITO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura set a $28.00 target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $9.00 price target on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.84 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

