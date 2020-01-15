Brokerages Expect Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) will announce earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.94. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. G.Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $29.00 target price on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 875.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 212.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,777. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

