Brokers Issue Forecasts for Devon Energy Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the energy company will earn $1.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.03.

NYSE DVN opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 88.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 43.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

