Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 12th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

NYSE:PEB opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $34.35.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $423.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.61 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,276,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,683,000 after buying an additional 1,039,928 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 74.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,417,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,127,000 after buying an additional 1,033,714 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 433.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,764,000 after buying an additional 1,002,453 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,371,000 after buying an additional 960,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,251,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,438,000 after buying an additional 751,196 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.04%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

