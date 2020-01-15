Brokers Offer Predictions for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) – B. Riley reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.15. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 600.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

