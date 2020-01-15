Brokers Set Expectations for Five Below Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FIVE. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Five Below from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $114.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.09 and a 200 day moving average of $123.36. Five Below has a 52 week low of $95.52 and a 52 week high of $148.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total transaction of $7,998,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 604,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,544,035.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,028,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,740,000 after purchasing an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,012,000 after purchasing an additional 144,130 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,702,000 after purchasing an additional 150,361 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Five Below by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 932,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,571,000 after purchasing an additional 76,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 874,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,954,000 after purchasing an additional 105,764 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

