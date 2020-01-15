Brokers Set Expectations for Hoya Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

Hoya Corp (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Hoya in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hoya’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Get Hoya alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HOCPY. Zacks Investment Research raised Hoya from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine lowered Hoya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

OTCMKTS:HOCPY opened at $97.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. Hoya has a 52-week low of $56.25 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.74 and a 200 day moving average of $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.03.

About Hoya

HOYA Corporation engages in the life care and information technology businesses. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hoya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.