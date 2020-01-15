Brokers Set Expectations for Murphy Oil Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $817.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Howard Weil downgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $33,707.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $67,287.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $240,941. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 391.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 583.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

