Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 9,980,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

BKD stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.36. 1,278,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,672. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.04%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BKD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

