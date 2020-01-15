Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,657,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,353,000 after purchasing an additional 655,723 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,832,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,521,000 after acquiring an additional 393,356 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,813,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,005,000 after acquiring an additional 348,651 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,988,000 after acquiring an additional 425,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 5,782,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,974,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $60.23.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.95%. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.