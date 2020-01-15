Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,657,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,353,000 after purchasing an additional 655,723 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,832,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,521,000 after acquiring an additional 393,356 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,813,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,005,000 after acquiring an additional 348,651 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,988,000 after acquiring an additional 425,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 5,782,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,974,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $60.23.
Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.95%. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.
About Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.
