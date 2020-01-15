Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Short Interest Update

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 489,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Shares of BRKS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.09. 36,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,943. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.37. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average is $39.33.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $200.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP William T. Montone sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $740,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,284,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $146,652.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,878,556 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Brooks Automation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,025,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRKS. TheStreet raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Brooks Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price target on Brooks Automation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

