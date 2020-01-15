Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Short Interest Up 6.6% in December

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $40.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $618.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRO. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

