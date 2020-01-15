Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at SunTrust Banks

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target lifted by analysts at SunTrust Banks to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

NYSE BRO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.61. The company had a trading volume of 31,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,167. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $618.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at about $9,718,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 18.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 644,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,256,000 after buying an additional 101,767 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 434,501 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 55,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

