Bulleon (BUL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Bulleon (CURRENCY:BUL) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, Bulleon has traded 42.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bulleon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Crex24. Bulleon has a total market cap of $28,448.00 and $1.00 worth of Bulleon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.82 or 0.03318885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00191079 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00125356 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bulleon

Bulleon’s total supply is 1,160,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,353 tokens. Bulleon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bulleon is bulleon.io. Bulleon’s official message board is medium.com/@Bulleon_net. The Reddit community for Bulleon is /r/Bulleon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bulleon Token Trading

Bulleon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulleon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulleon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bulleon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

