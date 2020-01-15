Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Cummins comprises about 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 276,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Cummins by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,389,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.61. 997,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.73 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.63. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.41.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.