Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. trimmed its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. SYSCO makes up about 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SYSCO by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in SYSCO by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 103,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in SYSCO by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.65. 2,804,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,490. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $61.33 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.63.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

In other SYSCO news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at $10,634,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,412 shares of company stock worth $18,867,462 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

