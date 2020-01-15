Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Purchases 13,570 Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Infosys makes up approximately 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,398,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,640 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Infosys by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 17,733,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289,108 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Infosys by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,066,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,410 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Infosys by 24.5% in the third quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 7,538,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,713,000 after buying an additional 1,485,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Infosys by 306.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,420,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,400,000 after buying an additional 5,596,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Infosys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered Infosys to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.02.

INFY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.85. 11,884,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,676,689. Infosys Ltd has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $12.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

