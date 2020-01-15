Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Reduces Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,669 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 51.8% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.60. 4,243,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,742,673. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $48.66. The company has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.