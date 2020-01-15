Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Reduces Stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. PPL accounts for about 1.8% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 35.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.85. 4,044,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,442,286. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.13.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). PPL had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.05.

In related news, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,423.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,000 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total value of $13,025,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,005,684 shares of company stock valued at $33,936,414. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.