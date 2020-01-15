BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $346,591.00

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. BUZZCoin has a market cap of $346,591.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 116.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZCoin (CRYPTO:BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

