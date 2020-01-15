Bytecoin Trading 10.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $54.85 million and $22,702.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, TradeOgre, Crex24 and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00735312 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003601 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001641 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, OKEx, Cryptohub, Coindeal, Binance, Poloniex, cfinex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

