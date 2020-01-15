Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) is Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Cable One makes up about 1.4% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.24% of Cable One worth $20,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cable One by 140.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One stock traded up $14.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,683.00. 9,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,139. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,531.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,345.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Cable One Inc has a 12-month low of $828.75 and a 12-month high of $1,713.15.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.25 by $0.43. Cable One had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 31.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total transaction of $1,084,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total transaction of $344,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337 shares in the company, valued at $508,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,339.60.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

