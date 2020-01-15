Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cabot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Cabot in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of CBT stock opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.02. Cabot has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average is $44.91.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Cabot had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.81%.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $136,947.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,502,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,887,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cabot by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after acquiring an additional 178,945 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,176,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cabot by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after acquiring an additional 128,314 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.