Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $17.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cadiz an industry rank of 181 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadiz in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cadiz by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,143,000 after acquiring an additional 155,228 shares during the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cadiz stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $10.28. 5,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,689. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62. Cadiz has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $13.15.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

