Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 51,112 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,039,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,112 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Chevron worth $125,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Chevron by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,783,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,890,000 after purchasing an additional 360,758 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Chevron by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 244,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 61,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.26.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.19. 197,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,104,010. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.17 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

