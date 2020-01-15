Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,879 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,921 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $65,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,489,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 8.9% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nike in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.19.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.82. The stock had a trading volume of 154,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.76. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 477,916 shares of company stock valued at $46,659,474. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

