Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 102,242 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,242 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $73,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 311,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 29,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 347.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,254,000 after acquiring an additional 398,394 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.36. The company had a trading volume of 502,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,141. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.16.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

