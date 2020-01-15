Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 34,466 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Linde worth $115,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Linde by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,000,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159,363 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 4,412.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,687,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,342,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539,513 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 41.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,391,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,326 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Linde by 194.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,106,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,236,000 after purchasing an additional 731,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $100,400,000. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. Pareto Securities raised Linde to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.24.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.34. The company had a trading volume of 21,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,549. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.68. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $156.21 and a 1-year high of $214.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.