Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $59,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 5,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total transaction of $1,006,625.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,001.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.18.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.53. 689,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,824. The company has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $145.01 and a 1 year high of $213.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

