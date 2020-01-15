Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,186 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Raytheon worth $65,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 11,865.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,544 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 21,333.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 832,636 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1,380.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,442,000 after acquiring an additional 817,506 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 2,697.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 522,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,832,000 after acquiring an additional 503,709 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,321,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTN traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.08. The company had a trading volume of 516,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,985. The stock has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $158.16 and a 52 week high of $232.47.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTN. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.80.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

