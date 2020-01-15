Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,448,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,138 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Delta Air Lines worth $84,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.78. 3,643,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,969,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.41.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

