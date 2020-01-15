Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222,688 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Morgan Stanley worth $67,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

In related news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.57. 4,450,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,223,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $45.55. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $53.24.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

