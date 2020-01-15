Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $72,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,556,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,668. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $106.73 and a one year high of $140.45. The firm has a market cap of $187.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

