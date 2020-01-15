Calamos Advisors LLC Has $153.78 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,091 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,147 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.8% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $153,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $8.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,056,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,698. The company has a market cap of $279.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $257.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.33.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

