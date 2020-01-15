Calamos Advisors LLC Has $95.50 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Honeywell International worth $95,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 678.3% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 83.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.35. 60,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $183.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $180.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

