Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,837 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,561 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of salesforce.com worth $81,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total transaction of $3,357,890.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 400,741 shares of company stock worth $65,021,287. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on salesforce.com from $197.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.80.

CRM stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,024,278. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $159.84 billion, a PE ratio of 125.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $184.45.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

