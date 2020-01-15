Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $86,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 370.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.56.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.70. 3,412,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,566,197. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.75. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $176.40 and a 12-month high of $248.52. The firm has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.24). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

