Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,401 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $77,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 32,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $985,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,590 shares of company stock worth $8,028,304. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.43. The company had a trading volume of 967,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,461. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $143.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.82. The stock has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.95.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

