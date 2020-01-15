Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110,430 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Humana worth $82,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Humana by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 210,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Humana to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.75.

NYSE:HUM traded up $9.38 on Wednesday, hitting $366.63. 30,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,233. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $358.05 and a 200-day moving average of $303.75. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $376.39.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 14,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.42, for a total value of $5,150,060.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,725,968.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

