Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079,226 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 109,008 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $128,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 49,246 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 21,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,779,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161,052. The stock has a market cap of $330.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.88 and a 200 day moving average of $116.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

