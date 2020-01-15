Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 142,490 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,398,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 142,490 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.7% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pfizer worth $133,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $44,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

PFE stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,718,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,245,834. The company has a market cap of $218.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average is $38.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

