Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 300,599 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079,915 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,599 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $64,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.66.

INTC stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,953,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,093,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $60.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

