Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,943 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Allergan worth $71,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGN. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.90.

Shares of AGN stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.98. The stock had a trading volume of 132,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.64. Allergan plc has a twelve month low of $114.27 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.17 and its 200 day moving average is $173.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

