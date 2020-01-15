Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 823,609 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,896 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of ConocoPhillips worth $53,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 44,783 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 53,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,268. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.48. The company has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

