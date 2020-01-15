Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,730,080 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,687 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $82,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,867,000 after buying an additional 299,499 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 16.0% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 231,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after buying an additional 31,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.13. 7,072,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,705,336. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average is $49.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

