Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 15,083 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,977,813 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 15,083 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $88,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 53,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 34,354 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,598 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Comcast by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,313 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.47. 526,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,745,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In other Comcast news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

